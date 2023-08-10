Two juveniles detained for vandalism at high school

Damage to school property was estimated to be approximately $30,000 – $100,000

– Early Thursday morning shortly after midnight, the Paso Robles Police Department dispatch received an alarm call at the Paso Robles High School, located at 801 Niblick Rd. Officers received information of alarm activations in multiple rooms throughout the campus. As officers arrived, they located a group of juveniles who began running from one of the classrooms which had an alarm activated. Two of the juveniles were detained. One of the juveniles was in possession of a large hammer and a fire extinguisher.

During the officers’ investigation, they discovered multiple classrooms with broken windows and damaged property scattered across the campus. The school property damage is estimated to run from $30,000 to over $100,000, according to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

Both juveniles were booked into the San Luis Juvenile Services Center on burglary and vandalism charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call the department at (805) 237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Share To Social Media