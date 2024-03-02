Two ‘leap babies’ born at local hospitals

– There were two “Leap Babies” born at Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals on the rare Feb. 29 yesterday, according to Communications Manager Ara Najarian Communications Manager.

Baby Angel was born at Twin Cities Community Hospital (pictured with family) at 1:26 p.m. and baby Elliot was born at 7:45 p.m. at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Baby Elliott isn’t the only member of the family with a special birthday — her sister’s birthday is on Christmas and her father’s birthday is on Halloween, according to Narjarian.

