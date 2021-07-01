Two local nonprofits announce merger

RISE and Stand Strong to join forces to support those affected by sexual assault and intimate partner violence in San Luis Obispo County

–RISE and Stand Strong—two organizations dedicated to ending sexual and intimate partner violence in San Luis Obispo County—are merging into one larger, more robust organization effective July 1.

This alliance will provide more comprehensive, inclusive services to those in our community who have experienced gender-based violence and are in need of shelter, therapy, advocacy, legal services, and other support throughout SLO County. Both organizations have been in existence since the mid 1970s, striving to support and empower survivors and providing prevention education to the community about sexual and intimate partner violence.

“Thanks to the incredible dedication of both organizations’ board and staff members, we will be uniting two outstanding agencies, said Jennifer Adams, former executive director of Stand Strong. “Together, we will provide more seamless services to those in need while combining the strengths of both programs. We look forward to continuing the vital work of empowering survivors and preventing violence.”

Adams will lead the merged organization as CEO. Jane Pomeroy, former Executive Director of RISE, will serve as Chief Program Officer, and Karen Borges, previous Associate Director of Stand Strong will serve as Chief Operations Officer. This dynamic team, accompanied by board members and staff, plan to unveil a new name and logo at a special Brand Launch Celebration on July 14 from 4-6 p.m. The media is invited to attend in person, and the public can join via Facebook Live. The live feed will be available both on RISE’s Facebook page and on Stand Strong’s Facebook page.

Together, RISE and Stand Strong will continue to build a safe, thriving, and equitable community by empowering those impacted by sexual and intimate partner violence through innovative advocacy, healing, and prevention. A merged organization will provide streamlined services to clients throughout the entire county, reduce confusion for partners and donors and consolidate administrative functions. Additionally, there will be no reduction in staffing as a result of the merger, and all current services will remain available to the community.

