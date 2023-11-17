Two men arrested for ATM card skimming

Suspects are both from Romania

– Authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with a series of ATM card skimming incidents affecting Grover Beach and surrounding Central Coast communities.

On Wednesday, officers from the Grover Beach Police Department discovered a skimming device affixed to a Bank of America ATM situated at 1564 W. Grand Avenue in Grover Beach. Subsequent investigation led to the identification of the suspects involved in the illegal activity.

The following day, while conducting proactive patrols, a police officer officer detected another skimming device in the same ATM machine, determining it had been installed earlier that morning. The suspects were subsequently located based on investigative leads.

On Wednesday afternoon, the officer observed the suspects approaching the ATM and successfully detained one suspect. The other suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended during a traffic stop as he entered the City of Arroyo Grande. Evidence was discovered during the stop, leading to the arrest of both individuals.

The arrested suspects are identified as 43-year-old Catalin Constantinescu and 56-year-old Stefan Costache, both of Romania. They are facing multiple felony charges related to identity theft. After being taken into custody, both were transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, with bond amounts set at $200,000 each.

The investigation remains ongoing, and individuals with any information are urged to contact the Grover Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at (805) 473-4570.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office also are taking part in the investigation.

