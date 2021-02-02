Two men injured, driver arrested for DUI after motorcycle accident

–On Tuesday at approximately 2:10 a.m., 19-year old Gerardo Jesus Castro was operating a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Old County Road in Templeton at a speed in excess of 30 mph while reportedly under the influence of alcohol, according to California Highway Patrol. He was accompanied by 19-year-old Alejandro Palacio Garibary. Neither the driver or passenger were wearing a helmet, according to CHP.

Due to his impairment and speed, Castro was unable to safely negotiate the curve in the roadway and drove into the front yard of a residence bordering Old County Road. As the motorcycle breached fences, both riders were ejected from the motorcycle, at which point they came into contact with multiple fixed objects, according to police.

Following the collision, Castro located the motorcycle, uprighted it, and fled the scene on foot while attempting to hide from responding law enforcement units. Castro was located shortly afterward hiding behind an apartment complex. As a result of the collision, both men sustained fractures and various related injuries. Castro was arrested for driving under the influence and felony hit and run. Both men were admitted to the hospital due to the extent and severity of their injuries.

Share this post!

email

Related