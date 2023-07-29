Two new judges appointed to SLO County Superior Court

– Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed two new judges to the Superior Court of San Luis Obispo County.

Deputy District Attorney Crystal Tindell Seiler

Deputy District Attorney Crystal Tindell Seiler has been appointed today by Governor Gavin Newsom to be the next Superior Court Judge of San Luis Obispo County.

Seiler is a Templeton High School graduate who then went on to Stanford University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Political Science in June of 2005 and a Juris Doctor in 2008. She served as a Deputy District Attorney here in San Luis Obispo County from 2009 until 2011 when she transferred to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. During her recent tenure in San Luis Obispo County, she has been assigned as a trial deputy, has assisted with litigation in the People V. Paul Flores trial, has been assigned appellate work, has assisted law enforcement, and has mentored less experienced prosecutors in the office.

“I am thrilled for Deputy District Attorney Crystal Seiler on her appointment to the Superior Court,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “She is widely respected and has earned an outstanding reputation from among her peers, the defense bar, and judicial officers. Ms. Seiler’s departure from our office will leave a large impact, but in this important new role as Judge she will continue to serve our community with excellence.”

Notable cases Deputy District Attorney Seiler has prosecuted through jury trial:

In March 2023, Seiler prosecuted the case of People V. Melissa Roseann Brewer in which the jury convicted Brewer for felony hit and run causing injury to a motorcyclist and four felony counts of insurance fraud and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. Brewer was sentenced to serve four years and eight months in prison.

More information on that case available here: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/District-Attorney/Latest-News/2023/March/Jury-convicts-Melissa-Brewer-for-felony-hit-and-ru.aspx

Earlier this year, Seiler prosecuted People V. Skylar Marie Marshall for involuntary manslaughter of her husband on July 16, 2020. Evidence introduced in court indicated that Marshall pointed a loaded semi-automatic handgun at the forehead of her husband and pulled the trigger, killing him. Marshall told San Luis Obispo Police officers she thought the gun was unloaded but was not “one hundred percent” sure when she pulled the trigger because she did not check the gun or magazine. Marshall pled no contest to the charges and was sentenced to serve two years of custody plus five years of mandatory supervision.

More information on that case available here: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/District-Attorney/Latest-News/2023/May/Judge-sentences-Skylar-Marie-Marshall-for-involunt.aspx

In May 2022, Seiler led the prosecution team in a jury trial People V. Larios Garcia Tugas where the defendant was found guilty of evading a peace officer with reckless disregard for the safety of others, driving a stolen motorcycle, and driving on a suspended license. The jury also found true that Tugas had been released from custody on bail when he drove the stolen motorcycle.

More information on that case available here: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/District-Attorney/Latest-News/2022/May/Jury-convicts-Lario-Garcia-Tugas-of-evading-a-peac.aspx

Seiler is registered without a political party preference.

Judge Michael Kelley

Judge Michael Kelley, of San Luis Obispo County, has also been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. He has served as a Judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2018. Judge Kelley was a Partner at Sidley Austin LLP from 1987 to 2018. He was a Partner at Kadison, Pfaelzer, Woodard, Quinn and Rossi in 1987, where he was an Associate from 1979 to 1986.

Kelley earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Charles Crandall. He is a Democrat.

