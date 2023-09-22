Paso Robles News|Friday, September 22, 2023
Two North County teens named finalists in tractor restoration competition 

Posted: 7:17 am, September 22, 2023 by News Staff
Ulises Garcia, from Paso Robles High School with his 1949 Farmall H

Finalists selected from schools across the United States

– Chevron Products Company has announced today that judges have selected a group of 12 finalists for this year’s 26th Annual Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition out of a field of young vintage tractor restorers from high schools across the United States. Two students from North County have made the list of finalists, Braden Wheeler, from Templeton High School with his 1929 McCormick Deering 10-20, and Ulises Garcia, from Paso Robles High School with his 1949 Farmall H. Also representing San Luis Obispo County is Jake Camacho, from Nipomo High School with his 1947 John Deere Model B.

“I am extremely proud to see these young adults take it upon themselves to put hundreds and even thousands of hours towards restoring this beautiful agricultural machinery,” said Rachel Whitlow-Pullem, Tradeshow Specialist, Chevron. “Every student, finalist or not, should consider themselves a winner for being able to overcome the obstacles in restoring these important pieces of American history.”

Braden Wheeler, from Templeton High School with his 1929 McCormick Deering 10-20

Finalist presentations will take place in person on November 2-3, 2023, in Indianapolis, co-located with the 2023 FFA National Expo, where the winner will be announced and more than $20,000 in prizes will be awarded.

To showcase finalist creativity ahead of the competition, the public can vote now with “Fan Favorite” voting. A maximum of three votes a day are allowed from each email address. The winner and runner-up will be the individuals/teams which garner the most and second most votes. Voting closes on Friday, Oct. 27.

Vote here and see all the finalists: https://chevrontrcvoting.com/voting.

 

