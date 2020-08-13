Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 13, 2020
U.S. Census workers coming to SLO County to complete the 2020 Census Count 

August 13, 2020

The census will help ensure that San Luis Obispo County receives a fair share of funding for Central Coast schools, hospitals, transportation projects, health, and human services programs and transportation projects.

–San Luis Obispo County residents who have not responded to the 2020 US Census may see official census takers from the US Census Bureau at their doors.

Census takers began follow-up work in SLO County on Aug. 11, going door to door to households that have not yet responded to the 2020 US Census. The US Census Bureau recently also announced plans to shorten their in-field operations from Oct. 31 to Sept. 30.

Household members are encouraged to stay six feet away from census takers during interviews and practice the CDC’s other recommendations as much as possible.

Participation in 2020 Census interviews should present a low risk of transmission of COVID-19. Census takers are trained to mitigate risk of transmission by universally following CDC recommendations, such as wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance of six feet or more, practicing hand hygiene, not entering homes, and conducting interviews outside as much as possible or practical.

Responding to the Census takes less than 10 minutes and a complete count will help ensure that San Luis Obispo County receives a fair share of funding for Central Coast schools, hospitals, transportation projects, health, and human services programs and transportation projects. Residents can complete the Census questionnaire online by visiting my2020census.gov or by phone by calling (844) 330-2020.

Additionally, residents who have questions about the Census, would like further information or would like assistance with responding to the Census may call the County’s Census Questionnaire phone line at (805) 781-5011. Assistance in English and Spanish is available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



