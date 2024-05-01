Ultimate frisbee ‘hat tournament’ to be held in Paso Robles

– The Almond Acres Charter Academy Ultimate Frisbee team is hosting a tournament to raise funds for their sports season. The tournament is open to adults and high school students. All abilities are welcome, both seasoned veterans and those who haven’t played in years.

A “hat tournament” is a one-day extravaganza with four to five games spread out over several hours. Register online as either an individual or a pair. All participants will be placed on a random team. Traditionally, names were drawn from a hat, hence the name. Players are distributed evenly based on general playing ability, making the teams well-balanced.

“Hat tournaments are a ton of fun,” said Sean Sommerville, athletic director for Almond Acres Charter Academy. “You get to be active all day with a new group of friends and, who knows? Maybe your team will end the day as champions and earn the revered Hat Tournament Champs Hat!”

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Sherwood Park in Paso Robles.

