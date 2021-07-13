Uncle Kracker to perform at Mid-State Fair

Concert is free with paid fair admission

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that music star Uncle Kracker has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. This concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is free with paid fair admission.

Uncle Kracker is having more fun than ever, and it certainly shows with the recent release of his

single “Floatin’.” The feel-good track recorded in Nashville couples Uncle Kracker’s heartfelt, infectious lyrics with a country groove that will keep fans smiling. Uncle Kracker will be showcasing his tried-and-true hits along with some new tunes in sheds across the country this summer.

His live show continues to get bigger and better with every tour. His 2000 major label debut, Double Wide, fittingly went double-platinum and yielded #1 smash “Follow Me.” Its 2002 follow-up No Stranger To Shame reached gold status and spawned cross-format hits such as “In A Little While” and the powerful cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away” which set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart, topping their #1 run on the Adult Contemporary radio charts for a staggering 28 weeks.

Before Uncle Kracker flew up the charts for 5 weeks at #1 with “When the Sun Goes Down,” a duet with good friend Kenny Chesney, country music might’ve seemed an odd place to find the Detroit-based good-time Kid Rock alumni. But after a few summer tours with Chesney, Uncle Kracker reached country’s Top 10 with his double-platinum crossover hit “Smile.” Then, 2012 saw him fully embrace his country side with his critically acclaimed fifth outing, Midnight Special produced by Keith Stegall which leaves no doubt this feel-good rocker is exactly where he should be.

In following state and county safety guidelines, overall capacity for the show has been reduced.

The State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative

COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email