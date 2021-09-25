Unity Committee releases report on systemic racism in SLO County

Committee looks to improve the community through productive action and strategies

— The Unity Committee was formed in September of 2020. The purpose of the committee was to unite a diverse group of people from the community and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office to sit down and discuss experiences of systemic racism in San Luis Obispo County and to identify strategies to improve the community. This week they released a report titled, “Unity Committee Systemic Racism Report.”

Click here to read the full report.

“I am proud of the work that they have accomplished and their commitment to San Luis Obispo County,” says Sheriff Ian Parkinson, “I support their work and I am committed to helping accomplish their goals of improving our community. All of us have come from diverse backgrounds and experiences. We cannot possibly understand what others have experienced in their life, but we should be willing to listen and care. Within the conclusions of the report, I find very powerful indicators of systemic racism. The Unity Committee recognizes that we live in a diverse county and are committed to work to improve the community through productive action and strategies. I invite everyone to join us in improving and correcting our shortcomings to enhance inclusiveness of all.”

