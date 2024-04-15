Unlock wellness at mindfulness and hypnosis workshop

Workshop will be held April 24 at Centennial Park

– Art Kuhns, owner of Breaking Day Hypnotherapy and a certified hypnotist and mindfulness practitioner, has announced plans to host a workshop entitled “Mindfulness & Hypnosis: Holistic Path to Wellness & Peace” at the White Oak Room in Centennial Park, located at 600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles, California. The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During the two-hour workshop, participants will explore the synergy between stress management, mindful living, and harnessing the inner healer within each individual.

Participants will be guided through various practices and techniques, including discovering the art of being fully present, releasing stress, and enhancing overall well-being through mindfulness practices. They will also learn to unleash the incredible potential of the subconscious mind and master its natural healing abilities. Additionally, attendees will gain insight into harnessing the power of self-hypnosis to reprogram the subconscious mind and unlock its potential for health and vitality.

The workshop requires a $35 registration fee, which includes handouts. Advance registration is strongly recommended. Interested individuals can register online at prcity.com/recreation or in person at the Centennial Park registration desk, available Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For further information, participants can contact instructor Art Kuhns at (805) 242-1649 or Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988.

The workshop is presented in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services.

Click here for more information.

Share To Social Media