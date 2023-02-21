Upcoming events at SLO Botanical Garden

Garden announces Nature Nights, Orchid Fest 2023, and more

– San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents a myriad of entertainment and educational offerings for the entire family.

Nature Nights – Friday & Saturday Evenings

Now thru March 18

Cost: $24.75 for adults, $14.75 for 12 and under, two and under free

Nature Nights is an eight-acre experience in light and art for the entire family. This immersive experience features digital imagery by Bryn Forbes, Michael Reddell’s wire sculptures, and artistic lighting of the garden by lighting designer, Kody Cava. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Tickets at My805Tix.com.

Founder’s Walk and Talk

Tuesday, March 7

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $10. Free for members.

Join gardening expert and SLOBG founder Eve Vigil for great tips and tricks for your garden. Subjects may touch on the garden’s history, what’s in bloom, important maintenance – when and why – or whatever interests the group. Have you ever wondered how the garden beds were initially prepared, what the irrigation schedule is, or anything about the plants? Well, come on out and ask Eve. Meet new people and learn great tips and tricks for having a stunning water-frugal garden.

Attendees should bring water and comfortable shoes for the walk around the garden.

Soul and Soil: Prenatal and postnatal gatherings

Tuesdays, March 7 & 21

10 – 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $10. Free for members and children.

Studies show that digging in the dirt can uplift your spirit. The friendly bacteria, Mycobacterium vaccae,

present in the soil stimulates serotonin production, acting as a natural antidepressant. The garden believes the lack of understanding around prenatal and postnatal care has resulted in isolated, overlooked, and overwhelmed mothers, and that “postnatal” is not a stage, but forever. The SLO Botanical Garden offers a safe space (and plenty of healthy soil) to help people connect to their bodies, our littles, the natural world, and each other.

The event will include snacks, activities, and care for little ones while attendees focus on grounding in their pregnancy and lifelong postpartum journey. Attendees should bring water, comfortable shoes, sunscreen, snacks, messy play clothes for their children, and an optional blanket or mat if they’d like to sit on the floor.

Yoga on the Terrace

Saturdays, March 11 & 18

9-10 a.m.

Cost: $12, or $10 for members – class package available

Outdoor yoga rejuvenates the body and soul and helps you find your center by grounding you to the earth. The garden’s resident yogi, Cheryl of Waking Fields Yoga, channels the natural healing energy of our garden into her weekly class on the terrace of SLOBG. Start your weekend on a positive foot with a yoga class for all levels that focuses on mind-body unity.

Attendees should bring a mat, towel, water, and any supports they may need.

Chumash Ethnobotany with Jan Timbrook

Saturday, March 11

1-2 p.m.

Cost: $15 or $5 for members

Chumash people have used some 150 species of plants for food, medicine, raw materials for making clothing, tools and utensils, religious paraphernalia, and other items essential to existence. Equally important are the ways in which the Chumash thought about plants and were affected by them.

Dr. Timbrook’s informative, illustrated talk will provide a glimpse into the fascinating plant world of the Chumash, including the complex interrelationships between the first people of our region and the environment in which they lived.

Free Family Day

Sunday, March 12

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It’s Free Family Day—the day of the month when admission to the garden is waived all day for all guests. Help the garden celebrate by bringing your family down to SLOBG to explore the beautiful plant collection, talk to docents and plant experts throughout the garden, and participate in fun family activities.

This month, join the garden and its community partner, Raise Up SLO, who are bringing African drumming to the garden. Enjoy the music and create your own instruments with recycled and natural materials.

Attendees should bring water, comfortable shoes, sunscreen, and messy play clothes for their children.

Acorn Adventure Hikes

Sunday, March 12

10-11 a.m.

Cost: $10 for children of non-members, $5 for children of members

Hike up the garden’s Discovery Trail for Acorn Adventures, a guided hike with fun activities along the way. This monthly family-friendly hike for approximately an hour will pass by some special sites and plants along the Discovery Trail. Get some exercise and adventure with the whole family.

Attendees should bring water and sunscreen, and wear comfortable clothes and shoes for the hike. Rain may cancel.

Bird and Botany Walk with Ken Levine & Mark Mushkat

Thursday, March 23

8-10 a.m.

Cost: $20 or $10 for members

The garden will present a monthly bird walk series that explores the intersection of birds and

botany. Many plant lovers and many bird watchers enjoy their passions without much regard to how these two realms interact. Yet the links between birds and flora are critical to each, from pollination to seed distribution to nesting and shelter.

This walk, led by Mark Mushkat and Ken Levine, studies birdlife amongst the plants of the botanical garden. The focus will be on which avian species are drawn to certain plants, what’s gained or lost in the exchange, and how this understanding can shape your own landscaping efforts to the benefit of fauna and flora. Allowing for a two-hour exploration, on mostly flat terrain, expect to see and hear a wide variety of avian species as they feed, hide, nest, and defend territory in the garden’s lush habitat.

Art in the Garden & Plant Sale

Saturday and Sunday, March 25 & 26

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Free admission

This bi-annual event will take place in the Garden’s Oak Glen Pavilion, the surrounding patio spaces as well as the garden display areas. Over 30 artists will be showing and selling their work in a variety of mediums, including wood, ceramics, glass, oil painting, and metalwork. Additionally, a wide variety of sustainable plants from the five Mediterranean climate zones (California, Chile, South Africa, Australia, and the Mediterranean basin) will be on display and available for purchase.

The Jill Knight Duo will be performing from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. each day. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Orchid Fest 2023

Saturday and Sunday, April 1 & 2

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Free admission

Come and experience the splendor of orchids! Seven area orchid societies will be exhibiting and selling their individual specialties: Cal Coast Orchids, Orchid Design, Sunset Valley Orchids, Orchids of Los Osos, Asbell Orchids, Ambriz Kingdom of Plants, and SLO Orchids. Gardening, orchid growing, and related merchandise in addition to food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Produced in association with Five Cities Orchid Society.

For more information about registering for these programs, email millie@slobg.org, or call (805) 541-1400.

