Upcoming golf tournament raises funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Silent auction will also raise money for the cause

– A fundraiser golf tournament and silent auction will be held on Summer Solstice, June 21, at Chalk Mountain Golf Course in Atascadero, coordinated by North County local Sue Gibson of SLG Senior Care for the Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of her dad Robert Gibson. Interested participants can join the tournament, with three spots still available for golfers. The tournament follows a two-person scramble format, and one player is in need of a partner. Tee-off is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Even non-golfers are encouraged to attend the silent auction, taking place between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on June 21. The auction offers various prizes, including dinner experiences, wine passes, books by local writer Yvonne Phillips, jewelry, golf packages, wine passports, and more. The organizers hope to raise $2000 for the Alzheimer’s Association through this event.

Donations can be made online at http://act.alz.org/goto/golf2023 for those unable to attend.

The event aims to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease, which currently affects over 6 million Americans. Additionally, there are 11 million unpaid caregivers supporting individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Alzheimer’s affects more than 6 million Americans and costs the nation $321 billion annually. The disease has claimed more lives than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. While a new treatment for MCI and mild Alzheimer’s has been approved, efforts are needed to ensure its widespread use.

For further information about the golf tournament, contact Sue Gibson at (415) 656-6869 or email sue@slgseniorcare.com.

