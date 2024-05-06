Upcoming Nashville Nights concert benefits Central Coast Honor Flight

Travis Denning performing with Carson Wallace at Cal Coast Beer Co.

– Cal Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles is set to host Nashville Nights, an event featuring fresh talents from Nashville. This initiative is a collaboration between California Coast Beer Co. and Six Strings for Freedom, a non-profit organization that harnesses the power of music to support local charities and positively impact communities. Proceeds from every Nashville Night’s show will directly benefit local charities. On May 9, Honor Flight Central Coast was chosen as the beneficiary of the concert proceeds. Honor Flight is an organization committed to honoring veterans by allowing them to visit Washington D.C. memorials.

The May 9 concert will feature Travis Denning, a rising star in the country music scene. Denning’s resume includes headlining tours and performances alongside notable artists like Cole Swindell, Dierks Bentley, and Alan Jackson and songwriting credits for acclaimed musicians such as Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean. With over 760 million streams globally, Denning’s music has earned him recognition as one of CRS New Faces, an Opry NextStage recipient, and a CMA KixStart Artist.

Adding local flair to the evening’s lineup is Carson Wallace, a Central California native who has ventured to Nashville to pursue his musical dreams. Wallace’s latest release, “Too Long,” showcases his talent and passion for country music.

Nashville Nights featuring Travis Denning and Carson Wallace will occur on May 9th at 8 pm at California Coast Beer Co in Paso Robles. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information about Honor Flight Central Coast, visit www.honorflightccc.org.

