Update: Police investigate possible threat made to Atascadero High School

Update posted May 26, 1:30 p.m.:

No threat to school – ‘incident is isolated between two students’ says APD

– The Atascadero Police Department has shared the following update regarding the investigation into a threat made to Atascadero High School:

On Wednesday, May 25 at 9 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department learned of a concerning social media posting made by a student from Atascadero High School (AHS). The student had posted a video on Snap Chat, a social media platform, racking a shotgun.

Through our investigation, we determined the subject lived in the rural county and outside the City of Atascadero. The sheriff’s department was contacted and requested to make contact with the juvenile and his parents. Sheriff’s deputies made contact with the juvenile and a parent. They confirmed the weapon was secure and no longer accessible by the juvenile.

Prior to the school opening this morning, APD notified the Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD), who was also receiving information from several people about the social media activity. Out of an abundance of precaution, the AUSD immediately placed AHS on lockdown.

Working with both AUSD and AHS, as well as the sheriff’s department, APD has made contact with and interviewed the involved parties in this incident. Our investigation has revealed that the initial Snap Chat posting was made to a specific individual and never made towards the school. From that point, the post was shared amongst friends and then it was broadcasted from there.

In summary, there has not been a direct threat to the school, and this incident is isolated between two students. This investigation is ongoing and any applicable charges will be submitted to the District Attorney for review. At this time, Atascadero High School is planning to remain closed for the remainder of the day.

If you have any further information about this investigation, contact the Atascadero Police Department non-emergency line at (805) 461-5051.

Original story posted May 26, 9 a.m.:

Atascadero High School closed due to threat

– Students were evacuated from Atascadero High School this morning after staff was made aware of a possible threat to the campus. Atascadero Unified School District Superintendent Tom Butler issued the following alert Thursday morning at 8:18 a.m.:

Dear Atascadero Unified School District Community, This morning we were made aware of a threat to Atascadero High School. Law enforcement responded swiftly and professionally to investigate the threat.

At the direction of the superintendent, Atascadero High School will be closed until law enforcement fully resolves this situation ensuring school safety. When we are ensured that the campus is safe we may have a delayed start to the day.

Thank you to the community member who reported the incident.

The district will be pursuing the full legal and educational consequence to whomever is responsible.

Thanks for your understanding and ongoing support.

-Superintendent Butler

