Updated COVID-19 vaccines available soon in SLO County

Updated vaccines provide targeted protection against the strains currently causing the most infections, hospitalizations

– Updated COVID-19 vaccines that specifically protect against current variants will soon be available nationwide and here in San Luis Obispo County, according to an announcement this week by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. The virus that causes COVID-19 is always changing, and the updated vaccines provide targeted protection against the strains currently causing the most infections and hospitalizations, according to the health department.

“Like the flu shot, this vaccine is updated to protect against the strains circulating right now―so you and your family can stay healthy this winter,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you haven’t had a COVID-19 vaccine in the last two months, I encourage you to get this updated vaccine to protect yourself and help our community avoid a serious surge this winter.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six years and older get one updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. People aged 65 years and older may get a second dose of the updated vaccine and those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may get additional doses of the updated vaccines. Children aged six months to five years are recommended to receive at least one dose of the updated vaccines and may receive additional doses based on their age and previous vaccinations.

The vaccine is fully covered by most health insurance, including Medi-Cal and Covered California plans, and programs are available to cover the cost for those without insurance. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine provided through regular healthcare distribution channels rather than through the federal government.

“We are fortunately in a much better place with COVID-19 than we were even a year ago, and we want to keep moving on a healthy path forward from the pandemic. Updated COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots are our most powerful tools to keep moving forward as a community,” said Dr. Borenstein.

Updated vaccine doses will be available from pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and public health clinics in the coming weeks as shipments of these vaccines arrive locally. To schedule an appointment, contact a local pharmacy or health care provider, or visit VaccineFinder.org or MyTurn.ca.gov. If you do not have insurance, please contact Public Health to schedule an appointment for a no-cost vaccine.

Public health phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.

Share To Social Media