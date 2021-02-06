Vaccination clinic in Paso Robles closes until Feb. 16

–The vaccination clinic at the Paso Robles Event Center is closing next week because of a lack of doses available. After receiving as many as 4,000 doses in previous weeks, the San Luis Obispo County Health Department received only 900 doses from the State of California this past week. The quantity of doses is the greatest determinate in calculating how many people are vaccinated.

Friday, local fire officials conducted a tour for the media of the clinic set up at the Paso Robles Event Center. Paso Robles Fire Captain Charles Brown and Cal Fire Public Information Officer Adan Orozco escorted members of the media through the temporary vaccination center.

Charles Brown explained protocol, and told the reporters that the vaccination process would be interrupted during the tour so that no one receiving a vaccine would feel their rights to privacy were being violated.

The vaccination center is staffed by people from all over the country. The media met several workers from Mississippi who had been trained and flown into Paso Robles to help with the vaccination process.

Brown said that the number of vaccines administered Friday was light because of the relatively small number of doses distributed to the county. He said the state did not offer an explanation for the reduced number of doses. He said the state is currently building large vaccination centers in Oakland and Los Angeles. That may have impacted the number of doses directed to San Luis Obispo County, but that’s only speculation.

The clinic at the Paso Robles Event Center will reopen the week of Feb. 15. The vaccination center at Cuesta College near San Luis Obispo will continue to operate next week.

Some locations other than the county public health sites can also give the vaccine, such as local Albertson’s pharmacies. Vaccination opportunities can be viewed on the county website at: https://www.recoverslo.org/en/vaccine-registration.aspx#Other-vaccine-opportunities.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

