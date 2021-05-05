Vaccine clinics in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande now accepting walk-ins

COVID-19 vaccines available at no cost without a prior appointment

–County of San Luis Obispo vaccine clinics in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment. Appointments are also available every day this week at all three of the county’s community vaccine clinics, in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo, for those who wish to confirm their preferred time and vaccine type.

“Now is the time to get the vaccine⎯it’s never been easier,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet gotten the vaccine to take this opportunity to get the vaccine easily and at no cost, while we are able to provide these large-scale community clinics across SLO County.”

To get a COVID-19 vaccine, community members can visit the county’s vaccine clinics at the Paso Robles Event Center or the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande during days and times the clinics are open. Clinics are open this week Tuesday, May 4 through Friday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (No appointments take place during the lunch hour, 11:30 -12:30.) Next week, clinics are open on Wednesday, May 12 from 12 noon – 6 p.m. and Friday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Days of operation may vary in the weeks to come. For up-to-date hours and open days, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

As more residents get the vaccine and the need for large-scale clinics decreases, the county will scale down and demobilize these large and central vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.

“This safe, effective vaccine is one of the best tools we have to protect our families and put the pandemic behind us,” said Dr. Borenstein. “You do not need health insurance or proof of citizenship to receive the vaccine, just any form of identification that indicates your age.”

More than 221,770 doses of vaccine have been administered in SLO County by county clinics, pharmacies, and community vaccine providers. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at any of the county’s community clinics, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255.

The SLO County Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444 remains open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

