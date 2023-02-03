Various Winter, Spring events coming to City of SLO

– San Luis Obispo events provide ways to connect, celebrate, learn, and be entertained this summer. With multiple offerings to choose from, there is something for everyone, no matter their interests:

Fostering Understanding in our Community: Black Hair Matters – Feb. 23; diversityslo.org

Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo and R.A.C.E. Matters SLO are partnering to present Black Hair Matters at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. This hybrid event will take place at the San Luis Obispo Public Market with virtual streaming options available. Main speaker Myraline Morris Whitaker will share about the historic Sister Soldier Project, followed by a panel on Black hair featuring moderator Julie Lynem and panelists Mayor Erica Stewart, Courtney Haile, and Nailah DuBose.

Ring of Fire – The Music of Johnny Cash – Feb. 10-March 12; slorep.org.

From the songbook of Johnny Cash. SLO Rep is bringing this unique, original musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family to San Luis Obispo. More than two dozen classic hits – including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune – performed by a multi-talented cast, paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a salute to a unique musical legend. Find out more at slorep.org

Love SLO – March 11; loveslo.com

Inspired by the desire to meet needs, demonstrate kindness, and impact lives, Love SLO is an annual

community-wide day of service held in San Luis Obispo. Each spring the entire SLO Community has the opportunity to come together in Mission Plaza, celebrate where we get to call home, and go to work

alongside one another to serve our community. Learn more at loveslo.com.

San Luis Obispo County Earth Day – April 22; earthdayalliance.com

The 2023 San Luis Obispo County Earth Day Fair will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 4

p.m. at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo. Community members, families, and friends are invited to

come out for a day of environmental education, music, and fun and to help raise awareness of how

our individual actions contribute to the health and well-being of the planet. It is up to each one of us to protect and preserve our natural resources for present and future generations. Find out more at

earthdayalliance.com.

The Theatrical Mendelssohn: Elijah – April 23; slomasterchorale.org

SLO Master Chorale is bringing the dramatic oratorio telling the story of the prophet Elijah. Mendelssohn imitates the great oratorios of Bach and Handel. Conducted by Thomas Davies, Elijah is performed in two parts, with a dramatic overture to begin the action. The performance will take place on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. Find out more and purchase tickets at slomasterchorale.org.

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival – April 25-30; slofilmfest.org

A world-class international film festival, the SLO Film Fest is a six-day event that showcases contemporary and classic films in a variety of venues including San Luis Obispo’s own historic Fremont Theater and popular independent Palm Theatre located in SLO’s Chinatown. The festival will host international and local filmmakers in a celebration of independent cinema promoting diversity, inclusivity and education through storytelling. Learn more about the festival and purchase tickets at slofilmfest.org.

Plus ongoing events:

Farmers’ Market – Every Thursday night; 6-9 p.m.; downtownslo.com

Arts Obispo’s Art After Dark – Every first Friday; 6-9 p.m.; slocountyarts.org

Cal Poly Sports – gopoly.com

Performing Arts Center – pacslo.org

SLO Repertory Theatre – slorep.org

For more information about events, attractions, and what’s new in San Luis Obispo, call the SLO Chamber Visitor Center at (877) SLO-TOWN or visit the city’s official tourism website at VisitSLO.com.

