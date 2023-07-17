Vegetation fire contained near Paso Robles golf course 

Paso Robles News|Monday, July 17, 2023
Posted: 6:45 am, July 17, 2023 by News Staff

Crews contain fire within an hour

– A vegetation fire broke out in the vicinity of Paso Robles Sunday afternoon, as reported by multiple sources. At around 1:27 p.m., emergency fire crews were dispatched to the 5220 block of Jardine Road, situated near the Links Golf Course.

Upon receiving the distress call, firefighter water tankers, each carrying gallons of water, were immediately deployed to the affected area to combat the spreading blaze.

After an hour-long battle against the flames, the fire was successfully brought under control. The fire grew to about one acre in size. The wildfire was reportedly near a barn and residents were evacuated.

No further information is available at this time.

 

