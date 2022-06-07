Vegetation fire contained outside of Paso Robles

Cause of the fire remains under investigation

– Fire crews contained a fire outside of Paso Robles on Monday evening. The fire was reported near Bald Eagle Way and Gray Hawk Way northeast of Paso Robles around 5:49 p.m., according to reports.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire and stayed on the scene during the overnight hours to mop up. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cal Fire SLO posted about the incident on its Twitter account:

#EagleIC UPDATE: Forward rate of progress has been stopped. Firefighters will be on scene mopping up throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/Q7LDAduTw2 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 7, 2022

WILDLAND FIRE: #EagleIC and firefighters responding to a Wildand Fire East of Paso Robles.#CountyofSlo #PasoRobles pic.twitter.com/deWI5ew6Ca — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 7, 2022

