Vegetation fire in Salinas Riverbed contained Monday night

Hwy 101 onramp at 13th Street was shut down for approximately one hour

–At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a report of an explosion and vegetation fire in the area of Highway 101 and 13th Street within the Salinas River.

Fire engines arrived at the scene within approximately four minutes and found a fire burning in thick brush and trees. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes to a tenth of an acre and worked to fully extinguish the fire over the next hour. Due to thick smoke, the Hwy 101 onramp at 13th Street was shut down for approximately one hour for firefighter and public safety.

Three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic and mutual aid agreements, two fire engines and one Battalion Chief responded from Cal Fire/SLO County responded.

The cause of the fire was determined to be human-related, according to fire and emergency services.

