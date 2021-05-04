Vegetation fire in Salinas Riverbed Monday caused by campfire

–On Monday at approximately 1:15 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire in the riverbed South of the Niblick bridge in Paso Robles.

First arriving firefighters found a column of smoke developing in the middle of the Salinas River corridor. Thick, overgrown vegetation made access difficult for firefighters to attack the fire. Once firefighters safely gained access, they were able to contain the fire to one-third of an acre.

Two fire engines, one ladder truck, and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic aid agreements, two fire engines, one air attack, one dozer, and one battalion chief from Cal Fire / SLO County also responded. Additionally, one fire engine from Templeton Fire was ordered to assist with containing the fire. Paso Robles Police Department assisted in providing the initial location of the fire and traffic control.

Investigation of the fire indicates it was human-caused, originating from what appeared to be an area used for cooking. A responsible party was not located at the time of the initial investigation.

