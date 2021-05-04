Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 4, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Vegetation fire in Salinas Riverbed Monday caused by campfire
  • Follow Us!

Vegetation fire in Salinas Riverbed Monday caused by campfire 

Posted: 6:29 am, May 4, 2021 by News Staff

paso robles fire and emergency–On Monday at approximately 1:15 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire in the riverbed South of the Niblick bridge in Paso Robles.

First arriving firefighters found a column of smoke developing in the middle of the Salinas River corridor. Thick, overgrown vegetation made access difficult for firefighters to attack the fire. Once firefighters safely gained access, they were able to contain the fire to one-third of an acre.

Two fire engines, one ladder truck, and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic aid agreements, two fire engines, one air attack, one dozer, and one battalion chief from Cal Fire / SLO County also responded. Additionally, one fire engine from Templeton Fire was ordered to assist with containing the fire. Paso Robles Police Department assisted in providing the initial location of the fire and traffic control.

Investigation of the fire indicates it was human-caused, originating from what appeared to be an area used for cooking. A responsible party was not located at the time of the initial investigation.

Advertisement


Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.