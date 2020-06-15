Vegetation fire sparks in riverbed Sunday

–On Sunday, June 14 at approximately 5:46 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 3200 Sulphur Springs Road for a reported vegetation fire in the riverbed.

The first units arrived at the scene within approximately five minutes. The initial crew reported an acre of thick grass and brush actively burning with a moderate rate of spread.

Two fire engines, one squad, and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, four fire engines, one battalion chief, a dozer, a water tender, a hand crew, and a helicopter from CAL FIRE/SLO County responded. Due to the aggressive fire behavior, additional fire engines were requested, support was given from Templeton, Atascadero, and San Miguel. In total 40 personnel responded to mitigate the emergency. The Paso Robles Police Department, SLO County Sheriff, and CHP were also called to assist with traffic and evacuate several homeless camps in the area.

The fire was contained at approximately 18:50 p.m., with crews on scene for several more hours due to heavy mop up. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Use caution fire crews will be working in the area today.

Note from the fire department: As a reminder when the fire started someone was flying a personal drone in the area, which hampered the response of the helicopter. Remember firefighting aircraft cannot fly if your drone is in the air.

