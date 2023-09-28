Vehicle fire ignites nearby vegetation in Shandon

Crews contain vegetation fire at 3.3 acres

– A vehicle ignited in flames yesterday, subsequently spreading to nearby vegetation alongside Highway 46 in Shandon. The vehicle was reportedly a semi-truck carrying produce. The blaze occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 46, near the intersection of Highway 41, commonly referred to as the Cholame Y.

The vehicle reportedly caught fire and extended into the adjacent vegetation east of Shandon. Fire crews responded to the scene, successfully halting the progression of the 3.3-acre blaze.

A road closure was enforced along Highway 46, just east of the Cholame Y. The anticipated reopening of the road was expected between 6 and 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation by authorities.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Firefighters and #ShandonIC at scene of a vehicle fire with vegetation involved at HWY 46 East of HWY 41 East of Shandon Ca. Firefighters have forward progress of the vegetation fire stopped please drive with caution ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/W0EOAVFCJO — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 28, 2023

