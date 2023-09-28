Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 28, 2023
Vehicle fire ignites nearby vegetation in Shandon 

Posted: 7:16 am, September 28, 2023 by News Staff

Crews contain vegetation fire at 3.3 acres

– A vehicle ignited in flames yesterday, subsequently spreading to nearby vegetation alongside Highway 46 in Shandon. The vehicle was reportedly a semi-truck carrying produce. The blaze occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 46, near the intersection of Highway 41, commonly referred to as the Cholame Y.

The vehicle reportedly caught fire and extended into the adjacent vegetation east of Shandon. Fire crews responded to the scene, successfully halting the progression of the 3.3-acre blaze.

A road closure was enforced along Highway 46, just east of the Cholame Y. The anticipated reopening of the road was expected between 6 and 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation by authorities.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Comments

