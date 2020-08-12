Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 13, 2020
Vehicle fire spreads into nearby vegetation off Highway 101 in Paso Robles 

Posted: 3:57 pm, August 12, 2020 by News Staff

Crews contained spread of fire at two acres

–A vehicle fire has spread into nearby vegetation this afternoon on Highway 101 Northbound near the North Spring Street Offramp in Paso Robles.

Multiple agencies responded to the blaze. Crews were able to contain the fire at 2 acres.

Photo by Laurie Bryant.

Photo by Laurie Bryant.



