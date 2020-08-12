Vehicle fire spreads into nearby vegetation off Highway 101 in Paso Robles

Crews contained spread of fire at two acres

–A vehicle fire has spread into nearby vegetation this afternoon on Highway 101 Northbound near the North Spring Street Offramp in Paso Robles.

Multiple agencies responded to the blaze. Crews were able to contain the fire at 2 acres.

#SpringFire controlled at 2 acres. Vehicle Fire into the vegetation. pic.twitter.com/iA6yDgnG1s — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 12, 2020

Share this post!

email

Related