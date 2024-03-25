Paso Robles News|Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Vehicle impounded after driver caught speeding at 131 MPH 

Posted: 7:30 am, March 25, 2024 by News Staff

Driver did not posses valid license, according to CHP

– A driver was cited for speeding and driving without a license after being caught traveling at 131 mph, according to a Facebook post by Templeton California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred Sunday morning when a patrol officer observed the vehicle passing their patrol vehicle at the high speed. Subsequently, an enforcement stop was conducted on the vehicle for speeding.

Upon questioning, the driver claimed to be driving fast due to fatigue and urgency to reach their destination.

The driver was cited for driving in excess of 100 mph and driving without a license. Additionally, the vehicle was impounded as the driver did not possess a valid license.

