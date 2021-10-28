Veterans Day event happening at Central Coast Veterans Museum

Museum in San Luis Obispo will have family-friendly celebration to honor veterans and active-duty military

– There will be a Veterans Day Community Celebration happening on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum in San Luis Obispo. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. The museum is located at American Legion Post #66 at 801 Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

The public is invited to honor veterans and active duty military at this family-friendly gathering. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers available for $5 served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be an on-site blood drive and for kids there will be a bounce house and a craft table.

Admission to the museum will be free and all displays will be open for self-guided tours.

This event is presented by the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum & American Legion Post #66.

For more information about the event and the museum, click here.

