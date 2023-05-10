Veterans Memorial Museum hosting Memorial Day remembrance ceremony

Museum will also offer free tours with new, temporary exhibit, ‘Lost at Sea: Loss and Remembrance’

– The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum invites the public to join in a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony taking place outside at the Veterans Memorial Building in San Luis Obispo on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. located at 801 Grand Avenue, near the Cal Poly entrance. The event is co-hosted by American Legion Post 66 and Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum. San Luis Obispo County residents and visitors of all ages will come together on this special day, to honor and remember all who lost their lives making the ultimate sacrifice during their service to our country.

Guest speaker William Bowes, Navy Vice Admiral (ret) will reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day. Admiral Bowes, who retired after 33 years of service, was in the US Navy Postgraduate, served in the Vietnam War, and was a member of the Secretary of Navy Advisory Committee. The ceremony includes a flag presentation by the Sea Cadets Color Guard, the history of the American Flag by Boy Scouts Troop #322, the Gettysburg Address, singing of the National Anthem, and the laying of a memorial wreath. The Armed Forces Medley and Taps will be played by Cal Poly Brass Quintet, led by Christopher Woodruff, Director of Cal Poly Bands, and member of Taps Across America.

From 12 to 2 p.m., a $12 tri-tip sandwich lunch will be served onsite at Post 66, with the sandwich, coleslaw, chips, and drink free to veterans with valid ID. Pre-sale lunch tickets are available at Post 66 on Mondays or call the ticket coordinator at (805) 459-4015. All lunch proceeds benefit the American Legion Post 66.

The Veterans Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for free tours with a new, temporary exhibit, “Lost at Sea: Loss and Remembrance.” The exhibit provides a historical review of perilous military conflicts and natural disasters above and below the sea, including the USS Thresher, USS Scorpion, “The Lost 52”, USS Indianapolis, The Honda Point Disaster, Halsey’s Typhoon, and others. Three scheduled exhibit talks will be held at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., including a Q&A with local Navy surface ship and submarine veterans about their own at-sea experiences.

Visitors at the Veterans Museum can tour the museum’s permanent displays showcasing historic artifacts commemorating the military history of the United States and the sacrifices of those who served our country, including a piece of the U.S.S. Arizona acquired from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Hawaii. Throughout the museum there is special emphasis on the stories of veterans from the Central Coast, giving the community a place to learn, remember, gather, and grieve loved ones lost.

For more information on the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum or to volunteer, support or become a museum member, visit www.vetmuseum.org or call (805) 543-1763.

