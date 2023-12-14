Vic’s Cafe closes after 81 years in businesses

Owners attribute closure to struggles during pandemic, downtown parking

– Vic’s Cafe in Paso Robles has closed after 81 years in business, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The post reads:

“Hello everyone, today is the last day of service for Vic’s Cafe. We will miss you all. We have been hit hard by the Covid period and the downtown parking (so many customers made errors putting in their license plate and received tickets!) We are not comfortable renewing our lease.

Since we need to be out by the 31st, we have to stop early and sell equipment, etc.

Janet, Matt, Leonard, Chuy and Robert will be greatly missed – they have been wonderful to work with. It’s been a fun five years (except for Covid), you have all been great.”

Vic’s Cafe was first opened by Vic Buckley in 1942. Vic passed away in 1972 and the restaurant was purchased by Larry and Jan Eastwood and moved to its current space in 1976. Larry retired from the restaurant, selling it to Brett Skinner and Dee Aud in 2018, according to the restaurant’s website.

