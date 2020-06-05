Video: Class of 2020 receives $228k in local scholarships



–Thursday night, in replacement of the traditional scholarship night typically hosted by Paso Robles High School at the Gil Asa Gym, a virtual scholarship night video was sent out to our community via social media and email. Numerous grantors sent in videos to announce their scholarships, and the PRJUSD staff hosted the 45-minute video extravaganza.

Similar to years past, the community support was extremely generous, coming in at just over a quarter of a million dollars for our Class of 2020 Bearcats. This generosity is especially appreciated during these grave economic times.

The school district sends a ‘thank you’ to the following grantors:

Martin Luther King Jr., Elizabeth Hartsell Hopper, Lion’s Club, William F. Stroud Jr., Buck Moyer, Optimist Club, Paso Robles Housing Authority, Officer DJ Bigelow Memorial Scholarship, Creston Volunteer Firefighters Association Scholarship, I CARE International, Inc., The San Miguel Chamber of Commerce Community Scholarship Award, Albert C. Steele Memorial Scholarship, Bill Smith Memorial Softball Scholarship, Prince Family Scholarship, PRIDE Points Scholarship, Hispanic Community Foundation founded by the Hispanic Business Association, CalRTA Division 86, Law Office of Kevin C. Gregg Immigrant Achievement, Paso Robles Public Educators, The American Association of University Women – AVID, CA Schools Employee Association P.R. Ch. 254, San Miguel Car Show’s Scholarship Award, Evan Bradley Courter Memorial, Paso Robles Republican Women Federated, The Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise, Kayla Peach Memorial Foundation, Mickey Cook, American Association of University Women, Paso Robles Rotary Club, Sanora G. Anderson, Brynn and Brittni Frace Memorial “Miles of Smiles” Scholarship, Stansbury Family Attendance Scholarship, The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, Sandra Ferris Scholarship, Sera Day Coryell Nursing Education Scholarship, The Douglas DeGross Scholarship, David B. Gianas Memorial Scholarship, Gary Grossman Scholarship, The Gary Paul Piantanida Scholarship, The Scholarship and Mentor Scholarship, The Richard J. Weyhrich Leadership Award, The Yeager Science Scholarship, El Pollo Loco, Rolande Admundsen Memorial, Dr. Wilmar, A-Z, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, Pay it Forward, PRHS SENIOR AVID, Anthony Riso Memorial Scholarship, Reese Lewis Memorial, Karina Almaguer Memorial Scholarship, Mike Bland Memorial, Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee Scholarships, Jose Mora Memorial Scholarship, Mothers for Peace, and Harrod Family Scholarship.

And a ‘congratulations’ to the following recipients:

Abigail Avery, Aline Gonzalez Velazquez, Audrey Morgan Hughes, Avery Thompson, Becca Stroud, Brighton Garrett, Brooklyn Marie Blake, Brysan Pesenti, Catalina Magnuson, Clay Wilshusen, Cole Robert Richard, Dasha Lizzette Castro, Devin Dobroth, Elizabeth Phillips, Emily Olsen, Eric Contreras, Estey Boling, Gabriella R Clayton, Halle Lynn Nash, Jan (David) Trobisch, Ian Grace,, Jafet Jair Santos-Ventura, Jasmine Cozine, Jasmine Romero, Jerahmy Roger Kelley, Jeremy Hunt, Jose Muniz, Josephine Scruggs, Joshua Ramos, Karli Whisenhunt, Kassadie Cape, Kaya Kay McCasland Guerrero, Kevin Hour, Leobardo Moreno Villanueva, Lesly Flores Jimenez, Leslie Gomez, Leslie Ramirez, Loretta Burke, Maeven Orlenda Perlich Chase, Maize Ross, Mairin McNerney, Marie Therese Schulte, Melissa Victoria Ramirez, Michelle Celeste Anastasio, Miles McMahan, Minkyung Lee (Mandy), Morgan Harrington, Nicole Espinoza, Noah Jauregui, Patricia Slason, Paulina Mondragon Lopez, Phoebe Corgiat, Riley Passegger, Roselina Bianca Luera, Santiago Angel Neri, Shasta Jean Garcia, Shelby Degnan, Sophia Prieto, Susana Anaya, Tatiana Noel Smeltzer, Trevor Mullis, Tristan Walker Brewer, Tuong Cao Dang, Victoria Escamilla, Ysabel Wulfing, Zane Christopher Warren, Bryan Polo Jimenez, Sergio Valdovinos, Ivanna Garcia Rojo, Robert Snipes, David Vargas Ramos, Cassandra Olivar-Cardenas, Dylan William Maduena, Michelle Ventura, Jocelyn Delgadillo, Katherine Gildea, Michael Hollinger, Hannah Lowry, Mya Gonzalez, Savian Ruiz, and Cassidie Banish.

