Video: Grading of new Vinedo housing development underway

Project is first major development to be built in Paso Robles since 2007

– The City of Paso Robles recently shared a link to a video posted by development designers of the grading of the new Vinedo housing development.

Paso Robles City Updates page posted the following:

Here’s some aerial video of the grading going on in the new housing development on the southeast side of town.

This is the first really major development to be built in Paso since about 2007 (it’s been approved for development for something like 25 years.) It could take anywhere from 5-25 years for all 1,300 homes to be built.

Civics Tip: The city doesn’t build homes, we tell private landowners how and where they can build, based on existing building and zoning laws and adopted Specific Plans.

The Developer, Olsen 212 LLC, expects to see its first phase of homes completed in 2023, with full buildout taking place over the next 5-10 years.

