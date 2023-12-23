Video: Lake San Antonio stocked with rainbow trout

– The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recently approved the stocking of Lake San Antonio with 5,000 rainbow trout. This marks the first time the lake has been stocked with Rainbow Trout in nearly four decades, according to a press release by the County of Monterey.

The initial stocking of Rainbow Trout occurred on Dec. 19 at the north shore of the lake. A total of six deliveries are scheduled, each consisting of 5,000 fish. This restocking effort aims to enhance the diversity of fish species in Lake San Antonio, providing a positive impact on the local aquatic ecosystem.

-Video from County of Monterey

