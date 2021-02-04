Video: Pandemics and vaccines are old news for 104-year-old Templeton woman

‘Little old lady’ writes poem about vaccines

–Pandemics are old news for Templeton resident Joyce Wright, 104, who lived through the H1N1 pandemic of 1918, San Luis Obispo County Health Agency reports.

Wright was excited to recently receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying, “I am so pleased to get this vaccine. I know what vaccines can do. I’ve been through it before with measles, chickenpox, smallpox, and I know they save lives.”

Wright wrote a poem about the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch and read the poem below.

“Thank you, Joyce, for being a #VaccineChampion in our community,” county health posted on social media. New appointments are available Thursday mornings, and occasionally throughout the week as supply allows. See where and when vaccines are available, and who else is offering vaccines in the community, by visiting RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

Inoculations

That COVID virus has been around much much too long

We need to rid the world of it and make sure it’s gone

The doctors have worked long and hard to make a vaccine that works

They finally have it now, I won’t be the one to shirk

To protect us both from the virus, it’s such a small thing to do

I could be just a carrier, without any symptoms too

I may be just an old lady, but I have seen quite a bit

Small Pox, Chicken Pox, Measles, a vaccine eliminated it

Now let’s get rid of this virus, do what you know is smart

We have to think of each other, please everyone do your part –By Joyce Wright

