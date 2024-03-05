Video: PG&E conducting helicopter patrols for wildfire risk this week

Inspections will occur in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

– As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company will conduct aerial patrols along electric distribution lines in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Starting Tuesday, March 6, through Thursday, March 8, PG&E linemen will inspect thousands of miles of distribution lines and 6,500 poles throughout the Central Coast.

“We are flying the hard to patrol locations that would be strenuous hikes on our inspectors,” said Los Padres Public Safety and Regulatory supervisor Kyle Hurt. “Our linemen will be inspecting PG&E’s distribution assets looking for anything out of the ordinary that may pose a risk to our communities, customers and infrastructure. The number one responsibility PG&E has is to safely deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy to the hometowns we are privileged to serve.”

Community members may notice low flying helicopters, including areas where livestock are present. If determined necessary by a spotter from the helicopters, PG&E will send ground crews to conduct further inspections and make repairs.

PG&E is using helicopters to inspect these distribution lines within High Fire-Threat Districts, as outlined by the California Public Utilities Commission, across Northern and Central California through the end of the year. In total, PG&E inspects more than 80,000 miles of overhead powerlines every year, with some locations patrolled multiple times a year.

