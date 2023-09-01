Vina Robles Amphitheatre celebrates 10-year anniversary

Vina Robles Amphitheatre opened on July 6, 2013

– Vina Robles Amphitheatre celebrates 10 years of delivering live performances to the Central Coast. Vina Robles Amphitheatre opened on July 6, 2013, and hosted more than 30,000 fans during its inaugural season. The venue has been operated by Nederlander Concerts since 2014 and has become a popular outdoor venue for arts and entertainment in San Luis Obispo County.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 10 seasons of fabulous concerts on California’s beautiful Central Coast and look forward to finishing the 2023 season with many more marquee names,” said Vina Robles Amphitheatre General Manager Paul Leatherman. “Vina Robles Amphitheatre is honored to partner with Nederlander Concerts to provide the best in live entertainment.”

“I first saw the venue site before they’d even broken ground, and I believed in the vision of what Vina Robles Amphitheatre could become and has become – the live music destination for California’s Central Coast,” CEO of Nederlander Concerts Alex Hodges said, “We have enjoyed our relationship and remain committed to continuing to bring a diverse roster of artists to this incredible venue.”

Vina Robles Amphitheatre has celebrated many milestones during its 10 seasons of operation and hosted world-renowned artists such as Willie Nelson, Chicago, Brian Wilson, Neil Young, Dolly Parton, Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart, Jackson Browne, Darius Rucker, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, Social Distortion, Jason Mraz, Sublime with Rome, Trevor Noah, Eddie Vedder, Incubus, Phoebe Bridgers, Bonnie Raitt, Tony Bennett and others.

In 2022, the venue experienced a record-breaking season with a 108% increase in attendees since the 2013 opening, hosting more than 75,000 fans and having nine sellouts. With half the season remaining, Vina Robles Amphitheatre is on track to exceed these numbers in 2023.

Vina Robles has been honored with a number of awards including being nominated Amphitheatre of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) in 2018; nominated Best Small Outdoor Venue by Pollstar Magazine in 2018; finalist for Sunset Magazine’s Best Outdoor Venue in 2018; and named Best Live Music Venue by New Times SLO 2016 through 2023.

While the 2023 season is well underway there are still more than 15 shows lined up including Yachtley Crew, followed by Common Kings and Steel Pulse, Los Lobos and Ozomatli, Lupita D’Alessio, The Avett Brothers, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Shakey Graves, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Alice in Chains, Banda MS, The Used and Sleeping with Sirens, The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze, Oingo Boingo Former Members, Alice Cooper, Carly Pearce, Dary Hall with Todd Rundgren as his special guest, and DEVO.

