Vina Robles cancels 2020 concert season

Amphitheater launches free Facebook Live ‘Wine Down Wednesdays’ concert series

–The Vina Robles Amphitheatre concert season has been postponed until 2021, due to state, county, and city guidelines regarding COVID-19 and the improbability for mass gatherings. A majority of the 2020 events currently on-sale have been rescheduled to 2021.

In lieu of live events, Nederlander Concerts, the venue’s exclusive programmer, has launched Wine Down Wednesdays, a virtual series of music paired with Vina Robles wines. Wine Down Wednesdays feature local musicians on Facebook Live for fans to enjoy at home amid the Covid-19 crisis. All programming is free, and fans can engage by following @vinaroblesamphitheatre on Facebook.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre was recently named the “Best Live Music Venue” in San Luis Obispo County by readers of the New Times, advancing the Amphitheatre’s reputation as one of California’s leading concert venues. This marks the venue’s fifth consecutive win.

“It is very gratifying to be recognized by our local community,” said Paul Leatherman, General Manager of the Vina Robles Amphitheatre. “The reputation of the Vina Robles Amphitheatre continues to grow in the entertainment industry, which is reflected in the caliber of shows we have hosted over the past few years. While we are now on a temporary hiatus, we look forward to welcoming our community back when it’s deemed safe for everyone.”

Rescheduled events:

June 2020

5 – Train – 2021 date TBD

14 – Barenaked Ladies – Rescheduled to June 12, 2021

July 2020

5 – The Beach Boys – Rescheduled to September 18, 2021

18 – Steve Martin and Martin Short – Rescheduled to August 22, 2021

31 – Primus – Rescheduled to August 6, 2021

August 2020

3 – Joe Bonamassa – Rescheduled to July 31, 2021

8 – Billy Currington – 2021 date TBD

20 – The Australian Pink Floyd Show – Rescheduled to August 15, 2021

Purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date; refunds for canceled shows will be distributed directly to patrons via point of purchase.

