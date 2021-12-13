Vine Street Victorian Showcase celebrated as drive-through event this year

Cars drove bumper to bumper for this year’s COVID-19 safe format

– Cars drove bumper-to-bumper Saturday night through the Vine Street Victorian Showcase in Paso Robles. A few pedestrians walked, but the cold weather and mandates from the San Luis Obispo County Health Officer prevented people from walking the traditionally closed Vine Street. Cars lined up and cruised slowly up and down Vine Street from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday between 8th and 21st streets.

Many home-owners decorated their houses. A few families hosted small private parties, which looked very inviting to passersby.

The Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association decided eight months ago that complying with the health officer’s stipulations would be unmanageable. That’s why Vine Street was not shut down for people to enjoy the traditional event on foot. The decision was made last spring that this year’s Vine Street Victorian Christmas would be another drive-thru event.

Despite the drive-through experience, hundreds of people enjoyed the beauty and elegance of the homes on Vine Street dressed up for Christmas.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement