Vineyard sets fundraising record at Warriors Helping Warriors event

Funds support the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Warrior Foundation

– Tackitt Family Vineyards set a new fundraising record during its 13th annual Warriors Helping Warriors event on April 13, raising a total of $186,106. The funds are designated to support the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Warrior Foundation, which provides financial assistance and support to active duty, reserve, national guard, retired, and veteran EOD technicians and their families.

Owner and former EOD technician, Leon Tackitt, expressed gratitude for the community’s support despite adverse weather conditions. “The weather did not frighten our warriors and friends on this rain-soaked day, raising a record amount of money,” Tackitt said. “My wife, Cindy, and I could not be more pleased and overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone.”

In addition to the Warriors Helping Warriors event, Tackitt Family Vineyards also contributed $7,000 to this year’s Wine4Paws event, benefiting Woods Humane Society.

Other members of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail who participated in Wine4Paws included Bon Niche Cellars, Cinquain Cellars, Four Sisters Ranch, Graveyard Vineyards, High Camp Wines, Riverstar Vineyards, and Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery.

Next on the agenda for the Trail is “Twilight Tastings,” scheduled to kick off Wine Fest Weekend on Friday, May 17. Hosted at Four Sisters Ranch and benefiting the Paso Robles Youth Art Center, the walk-around tasting will feature 12 wineries pouring reserve wines, accompanied by appetizers, charcuterie, tapas, live music by Canyon Rose, and an art exhibit showcasing local artists. Tickets for the event are available for purchase at eventbrite.com.

Later in the summer, the Trail will host its annual “Under the Estrella Sky” Winemaker Dinner, which supports the Rotary Club of Paso Robles-Sunrise Scholarship Fund. The event, which first began in 2016, has a history of supporting community schools, charities, scholarships, and the San Miguel Mission. Tickets for this event can also be obtained on eventbrite.com.

Wrapping up the year, the trail plans to hold its annual “Cans for Cabs” food drive in November and its Holiday Toy Drive in December.

For more information about the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail and its events, visit their website at www.pleasantvalleywinetrail.com.

