Vino Vargas releases two new sparkling wines

Winery’s sparkling portfolio now includes five wines

– Vino Vargas Winery, a boutique winery in San Miguel in the Paso Robles AVA, has announced the release of two new sparkling wines, Paso Doblé Pinot Noir and Viognier Blanc. These additions join the portfolio of sparkling wines offered by Vino Vargas.

The Paso Doblé Sparkling Pinot Noir, “captivates with its deep, ruby hue and enchanting aromas of ripe red berries and subtle hints of baking spices. The palate is a symphony of vibrant red fruit flavors balanced by a crisp acidity, culminating in a long, refined finish,” according to the winery.

The Paso Doblé Sparkling Viognier Blanc is, “an elegant creation that showcases the beauty of Viognier grapes. It unveils delicate floral notes, luscious white peach, and apricot aromas, leading to a palate that dances with flavors of ripe orchard fruits and a creamy texture. The bright acidity brings a refreshing finish, making it a perfect choice for celebrations or casual sipping.”

With the introduction of these two sparkling wines, Vino Vargas’ sparkling wine collection now includes:

1. Paso Doblé Sparkling Pinot Noir – red

2. Paso Doblé Sparkling Viognier Blanc

3. Paso Doblé Blanc de Blanc – A Chardonnay-based sparkling wine

4. Paso Doblé Blanc de Noir – Crafted from Pinot Noir grapes

5. Paso Doblé Rosé – A blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir

“It is with immense pleasure that we present these new additions to our sparkling wine family,” said Pedro Vargas, winemaker and owner of Vino Vargas Winery. “Our commitment to crafting wines of exceptional quality and distinctiveness drives our passion, and we are thrilled to share these exquisite sparkling wines with our cherished patrons.”

These wines are available for tasting by appointment and purchase only at the Vino Vargas Tasting Room. For more information, visit vinovargas.com or email winery@vinovargas.com.

