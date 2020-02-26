Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend returns March 20-22

–Once a year, Paso Robles Wine Country toasts to its heritage variety, Zinfandel, during the Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend. The three-day celebration begins Friday, March 20 and concludes Sunday, March 22.

Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend kicks off on Friday with Zinposium, a Zin-focused seminar at a new venue. The 2020 Zinposium theme is “To Blend or Not to Blend.” Three wineries will each feature two wines, one that is a blend of Zinfandel and other varietals, as well as a varietal Zinfandel. Wineries set to present include Castoro Cellars, Calcareous Vineyard, and Tackitt Family Vineyards. This hour-and-a-half seminar takes place at a new venue for 2020, Castoro Cellars, beginning at 3 p.m.

Z After Party continues the Zinfandel celebration on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. New in 2020, the Allegretto Vineyard Resort sets the stage for this two-hour Zinfandel experience. Join 26 Paso wineries for a special stroll, taste, and chill experience. Zinfandel and Zinfandel blended wines are complemented by a selection of savory bites of charcuterie and cheeses, as well as sweet treats from local bakers and confectioners. The soundtrack of the evening features an acoustic guitar soloist. This intimate tasting is sure to sell out and tickets will not be available at the door.

The newest addition to Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend includes unique experiences out in wine country called Zinscursions. Three of these experiences, each limited to 20 people, are on offer. “Old Vine Farming and Blending” takes you to Turley Wine Cellars for a hands-on farming and blending experience. “One Iconic Vineyard, Four Iconic Brands” takes place at Dante Dusi Vineyard where J Dusi Wines, Barton Family Wines, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, and Tobin James Cellars will share their wines made from this iconic vineyard. Winemaker Luncheon with Steve Anglim brings you to Bovino Vineyards for a vineyard tour followed by a lunch on their veranda with a commanding view of the El Pomar District of Paso Robles. Tickets can only be purchased in advance and not at the site of the experience.

Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend would not be complete without individual events at more than 100 of the region’s wineries. Which includes vineyard and winery tours, live music, winemaker dinners, library tastings, and so much more.

Visit pasowine.com for complete Vintage Paso details and search weekend events by winery, day, and activity. Events are likely to sell out, according to event organizers. The event is presented by the Paso Robles Wine County Alliance.

