Vintage sidecar show to now include comic book expo

Vendor spaces available now

– The Paso Robles Main Street Association is hosting the Vintage Sidecar Show, Recycled Treasures, Antique Motorcycles/Vehicles, and Electric Cars & Comic Book Expo on April 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendor spaces are available for those interested in participating in the event, which promises a park filled with recycled treasures alongside displays of vintage sidecars, antique motorcycles and vehicles, electric cars, and the inaugural comic book expo.

The event will take place at Paso Robles Downtown City Park. Admission to the event is free.

Collectors, dealers, crafters, and garden enthusiasts are encouraged to join the Recycled Treasures and Comic Book Expo sections of the event. Vendor spaces, approximately 15 feet by 15 feet, are priced at $60 each.

Applications for vendor spaces can be obtained from the Paso Robles Main Street office located at 835 12th St. Suite D, in the alley, or from the association’s website at www.pasoroblesdowntown.org. For further inquiries, individuals can call (805) 238-4103.

