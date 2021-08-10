Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 10, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Virginia Peterson Elementary receives state honors
  • Follow Us!

Virginia Peterson Elementary receives state honors 

Posted: 5:28 am, August 10, 2021 by News Staff

Virginia Peterson Elementary School

School given ‘Platinum Status’ for positive behavior interventions and supports

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District‘s Virginia Peterson Elementary School joins only 953 other schools (out of a total of over 10,000 California schools) being recognized by the California PBIS Coalition in 2021 for their dedication in the implementation of “Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.” All Paso Robles Schools implement PBIS and have previously been recognized (at different levels) for their work and dedication to positive school culture.

In order to achieve recognition by the California PBIS Coalition, a school is rated in 7 areas of PBIS implementation:

  1. Effectively teach appropriate behavior to all children;
  2. Intervene early;
  3. Use of a multi-tier model of service delivery;
  4. Use research-based, scientifically validated interventions to the extent available;
  5. Monitor student progress to inform interventions;
  6. Use data to make decisions; and
  7. Use assessment for three different purposes.

There are four levels of recognition: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and the highest honor Platinum. Virginia Peterson Elementary received the highest honor of Platinum for the 2021 school year.

“This recognition is important to me and to our staff because it represents all of the hard work that we have done to create systems of support for all of our Pandas,” said Principal Maggie Tatman, “We strive to support students academically, socially, emotionally, and behaviorally. I work with an amazing team of educators who go above and beyond to support all of our students. I am so appreciative of them and to our school community as a whole.”

 

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.