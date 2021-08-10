Virginia Peterson Elementary receives state honors

School given ‘Platinum Status’ for positive behavior interventions and supports

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District‘s Virginia Peterson Elementary School joins only 953 other schools (out of a total of over 10,000 California schools) being recognized by the California PBIS Coalition in 2021 for their dedication in the implementation of “Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.” All Paso Robles Schools implement PBIS and have previously been recognized (at different levels) for their work and dedication to positive school culture.

In order to achieve recognition by the California PBIS Coalition, a school is rated in 7 areas of PBIS implementation:

Effectively teach appropriate behavior to all children; Intervene early; Use of a multi-tier model of service delivery; Use research-based, scientifically validated interventions to the extent available; Monitor student progress to inform interventions; Use data to make decisions; and Use assessment for three different purposes.

There are four levels of recognition: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and the highest honor Platinum. Virginia Peterson Elementary received the highest honor of Platinum for the 2021 school year.

“This recognition is important to me and to our staff because it represents all of the hard work that we have done to create systems of support for all of our Pandas,” said Principal Maggie Tatman, “We strive to support students academically, socially, emotionally, and behaviorally. I work with an amazing team of educators who go above and beyond to support all of our students. I am so appreciative of them and to our school community as a whole.”

