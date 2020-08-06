Virtual Still Exhibit results from the Mid-State Fair

–The California Mid-State Fair has announced the 2020 Virtual Still Exhibits Results. Amid COVID-19 and the fair’s cancelation, exhibitors “showed up in a big way” and participated in the first-ever Virtual Still Exhibits Show.

“Hard work was put into entries and we wanted to still have an avenue for them to be showcased and judged even though we weren’t going to have the Fair,” said Tisha Tucker, Exhibit Supervisor. “The virtual show turned out very exciting. We are thankful for all the exhibitors’ hard work. A silver lining to an anticlimactic year.”

Over 500 entries were entered and judged between the Adult, Youth, 4-H and Special Stars categories. The streamlined categories came from the common departments: Farm Art, Arts & Crafts, Home Arts, Fine Art, Photography, and Floriculture. “People who have been entering the fair for 15 plus years entered and we also had new folks participate which is what the program is all about, continuing traditions but also starting new ones,” said Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez.

To check out the all the entry videos go to: https://www.midstatefair.com/fair/exhibits-info.php

For the complete results click here: https://www.midstatefair.com/fair/results.php.

