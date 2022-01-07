Virtual trivia night to raise funds for Templeton PAC

Test your trivia knowledge for a good cause

– The Templeton Performing Arts Center is hosting a virtual Trivia Night fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. Gather your team or join one during the event and prepare to show off your knowledge of movie trivia against other movie lovers! Bring your own team (up to four), or get assigned to one.

This lively evening, which aims to attract everyone from mid-teens to the well-seasoned crowd, begins with participants purchasing their tickets for $5 per person on the TPACF website at templetonPACfoundation.org.

The virtual two-hour event begins at 7 p.m., with TPACF board member and event emcee Carson Ogburn (Templeton High School Class of 2017) presenting questions to teams. Team members then enter virtual breakout rooms with a brief amount of time to discuss and determine their response. The team with the most correct responses at the end of the evening wins prizes.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to the TPAC’s general fund and will be put toward necessary maintenance and improvement projects for the facility. Current projects include lighting upgrades to the TPAC and a new dressing room.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related