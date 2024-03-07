Virtual wine auction launches March 11

Auction will close on March 16

– The annual Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction returns with 30 custom-curated packages aimed at raising funds for local non-profits and educational scholarships.

Scheduled to launch at 8 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 11, 2024, and concluding on Saturday, Mar. 16 at 5 p.m., the auction offers exclusive and original experiences not commonly available as retail offerings, available for browsing on Pasowine.com.

The auction, organized by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, features curated packages from Paso Robles wineries, transportation providers, lodging establishments, and restaurants, all aimed at providing unique tasting excursions, luxury stays, meals with winemakers, vineyard tours, and opportunities to acquire rare wines.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the Paso Robles Wine Country Foundation, primarily through educational scholarships for aspiring young adults heading to college and other non-profit organizations enhancing the Paso Robles community’s quality of life.

“The generosity of Wine Country Alliance members is a hallmark of our region,” said Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance executive director Joel Peterson, “This year’s auction packages are wonderful and unique examples of the memorable experiences you can find in Paso Robles. Winners will not only contribute to our community but also have fun doing so.”

Notable auction highlights include a six-person Paso Robles getaway featuring dining experiences at Michelin Guide recommended establishments like Inn Paradiso and The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar, paired with wines from Desparada, Herman Story, and Saxum. Another package showcases the Michelin-starred The Restaurant at Justin, with a complete Justin Vineyards & Winery experience.

Other experiences include French-inspired tastings and dinners at L’Aventure Winery, Benom Wines, and Clos Solène, and a Willow Creek District package featuring visits to G2 Vineyard and Armaa.N Vineyard.

The online auction, hosted on the Greater Giving Online Bidding platform, will feature 30 lots from more than 50 Paso Robles wine country affiliated businesses. Bidders can track lots and bid easily from their smartphones, tablets, or desktops.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction begins Mar. 11, with lots available for viewing prior to bidding. The auction concludes at 5 p.m. on Mar. 16. Visit https://prwca2024.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse to view lots and participate in the auction.

