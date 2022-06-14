Virtual auction raises money for scholarships, nonprofits

Auction kicks off Monday

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance‘s virtual auction is set to begin on Monday, June 20, and will run through Saturday, June 25. These specially curated auction lots are exclusive packages that are typically not available as retail experiences. The wine alliance paired offerings into packages that combine tasting excursions with luxury overnight stays, winemaker dinners at Paso’s finest restaurants, exciting vineyard tours, helicopter adventures, as well as rare and allocated wines. Visit https://pasowine.com/events/virtual-auction to begin viewing lots and register to bid.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction’s end benefactor is the Paso Robles Wine Region, both high school seniors, and local non-profit organizations. Funds generated from the Wine Country Virtual Auction benefit the Paso Robles Wine Country Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization that gives back to the community primarily through educational scholarships for aspiring young adults headed off to college. This year, $30,000 went to local non-profits and $16,500 to scholarships.

“We are thrilled to showcase some incredibly rare and unique offerings from Paso Robles wine country that have been creatively curated,” said Joel Peterson, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Executive Director. “In 2021, we saw a successful first-time virtual event take place that caught the attention of bidders from all over the country. Equally exciting is how our wine community has come together in their offerings to invest in our community and give back.”

The 2022 online auction features 20 lots from more than 50 Paso Robles wine country businesses, including wineries, hotels, restaurants, and hospitality partners. The weeklong online auction runs from June 20 to 25 on the Greater Giving auction site. One-of-a-kind lots like Austin Hope’s Ultimate Paso Wine Country Tour includes a helicopter tour of Paso Robles wine country, which isn’t the only helo tour of Paso. Serial Wines and Halter Ranch have combined to also provide an ariel tour as well as an off-road adventure through the vineyards. Two popular lots from 2021 are back, including Et Viola, The French Family Connection, which brings the families of L’Aventure, Clos Solène, and Benom together for a dinner for six with the highest bidder at the unforgettable French cuisine restaurant Les Petites Canailles. Also back is the coveted Saxum Vineyards Lineup, which is a 12-bottle lot of current release Saxum wines.

Other amazing lots include “The Ultimate Patrimony Estate Immersion,” where four people experience true luxury in wine, food, and stay, while touring the newly planted estate. Or the Tobin James Cellars Stay and Play, where three couples stay at Tobin James over a weekend and attend one of their famous, all-out parties. For those on the hunt for memorable wines, Peachy Canyon’s 2020 Magnum Lineup gives you their current portfolio, all in big bottles.

Bidders use a smartphone, tablet, or desktop to bid on auction items and can easily track lots by “following” their activity without having to continuously return to a table or bid sheet.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction launches on Monday, June 20; however, lots are available to view now. The auction concludes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

For more information, visit pasowine.com. Facebook- @PasoRoblesWine, Instagram and Twitter – @Pasowine, #pasowine.

