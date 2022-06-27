Visit SLO Cal wins bid to host California Luxury Forum

Bid beat out other California destinations in the selection process

– For the first time, tourism marketing agency Visit SLO CAL has been awarded the bid to host of The California Luxury Forum, powered by Connections Luxury, in partnership with Visit California. The bid beat out other California destinations in the selection process for this sixth edition, slated for Oct. 23-26, throughout San Luis Obispo County.

The California Luxury Forum will showcase the county’s luxury travel products to 40 hand-picked buyers from the United States and around the world. The event will allow Visit SLO CAL to highlight the world-class wineries and exclusive experiences on the Central Coast, like SLO CAL’s Michelin Guide culinary scene, rooftop poolside yoga, and helicopter wine tasting with exclusive experiences like interacting with winemakers.

As a result of the last four California Luxury Forum events held throughout the state (two in-person, two virtual), total dollars driven to California were estimated to be $40-million.

“I’m excited to take this exceptional program to California’s incredible Central Coast to really show the breadth of what California has to offer,” Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California said, “Visit California is extremely proud of the state’s partnership with Connections, which is a platform unlike anything else in the world. We’re looking forward to welcoming a critical industry segment to SLO CAL this fall.”

“Luxury travel remains an important market for SLO CAL. Hosting the California Luxury Forum allows Visit SLO CAL to showcase our destination and connect with key travel buyers from regional markets across the globe,” Chuck Davison, president and CEO of Visit SLO CAL, said, “This is a first-of-its-kind opportunity to share SLO CAL, partner assets and world-class experiences with the luxury community and we are proud to be bringing this business to SLO CAL.”

“We can’t wait to introduce SLO CAL to our buyer community, adding another extraordinary Californian destination to their product portfolios,” Greg Reeves, managing director of Connections said, “It will be a brand new experience for many, and the region is ready and waiting to welcome the luxury traveler.”

Advertisement

Related