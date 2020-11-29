Voice of Paso begins holiday programming

–Holiday music and features have been added to the playlists of the three Voice of Paso formats. The VOP provides music and local information on three different Internet channels, VOP-Oldies, VOP-Country and VOP-Jazz, via smartphone apps and www.VoiceOfPaso.com. The stations broadcast 24 hours per day, 365 days of the year and can be heard wherever Internet service is available.

“We’re adding holiday music to the rotation that includes everything from the humorous to the sacred,” said VOP owner and operator Steve Martin, who also serves as the mayor of Paso Robles. “We hope it lifts everyone’s spirits especially this year when we’ve been through so much.”

Martin said that, in addition to the holiday music, the VOP stations will air interviews and holiday greetings featuring local people. Video interviews are available as well through the stations’ website.

“I ask each one what they want for Christmas,” said Martin. “Everyone wants the same thing. A little peace on earth, more understanding and unity.”

Martin said he hopes folks tune and let the music play. He also hopes they offer some feedback on the programming.

“The secret to a good radio station is to talk with people and not to them,” said Martin. “I’m anxious to hear what folks near and far think of our holiday programming and incorporate their ideas into future programming efforts.”

Listeners are welcome to send their comments to feedback@voiceofpaso.com.

